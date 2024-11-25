Acting is my passion and business is the enabler, says Vivek Oberoi

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor Vivek Oberoi says his business ventures have given him enough freedom to pursue his passion for acting and focus on stories that resonate with him.

Oberoi is set to begin shooting “Masti 4” alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani early next year and he will soon start another schedule of an action thriller, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The actor has also wrapped up filming for Vishal Ranjan Mishra's action thriller "Grey" opposite Nithya Menon.

The actor has successfully forayed into a diverse array of business ventures, from real estate, jewellery to technology.

Oberoi, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series “Indian Police Force”, said his entrepreneurial ventures complement his acting career.

"Acting is my passion and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. There's no compulsion to do something that I'm not enjoying or bow to a lobby or do any of that. It (business) has given me that freedom.

"That's why I keep telling people to build their economic independence, to build themselves to a position that allows them to achieve their dreams, their children's dreams. Money can buy you your freedom, it can create a sense of peace and security," Oberoi told PTI in an interview.

The actor said at the moment, he is focused on expanding his diamond company, Solitario, which has around 18 stores across the country.

“When (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji gifted Joe Biden an Indian lab-grown diamond, so many people started coming to our stores saying, ‘We want the same diamond that Modi ji gifted,” the actor said.

Oberoi credits his actor father Suresh Oberoi for instilling the idea of being financially independent from an early age.

"He wanted us to be independent. During summer holidays, he would say, 'Two months of holidays, the second month will be luxury, where we will go somewhere, travel, and the first month would be about work'.

"He would bring me a set of products, sometimes perfumes or electronics, he would make me write a diary, stating, ‘This is my cost, this is what I owe Dad, and this is what I can sell for'. He would give me minimum targets. I would go door-to-door, knock, and understand things like the art of selling, and customer feedback,” the actor recalled.

Oberoi said he is enjoying the current phase of his life.

"I've decided to do things at my own pace and I've decided to do things that give me joy and excite me. By the grace of God, I've done well in business and I can afford to take that due now," said the actor, known for his performance in films like "Company", "Saathiya", "Dum" and "Yuva".

Working with Menon in "Grey" has been an incredible experience for the actor who believes in the collaborative magic that occurs when two skilled actors share the screen.

"What an actor and performer she is. When you work with an actor of her calibre, it just ups your game, your performance," he said. PTI KKP BK BK RB RB