Activist demands FIR against singer Abhijeet over offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi

Pune, Jan 29 (PTI) A local activist approached Pune Police on Wednesday with a plea seeking registration of a First Information Report against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for his alleged derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

The singer insulted the Mahatma by stating that `Gandhi was not the father of nation of India but he was the father of nation of Pakistan', claimed Manish Deshpande, the complainant.

Deshpande submitted his application seeking to lodge a complaint to the Deccan-Gymkhana police station, his lawyer said.

A police official at the station, however, said the complaint was yet to reach them.

Abhijeet also made a "foolish statement" claiming that India always existed and Pakistan was created by mistake, the application said, adding his remarks showed his hatred for Gandhi.

A case should be registered against the singer for "defaming, insulting Mahatma Gandhi and creating a rift in society," said Deshpande's complaint.

Advocate Asim Sarode, his lawyer, said if Deccan Gymkhana Police did not register an offence, they will approach higher authorities and even move the court if needed. PTI SPK KRK