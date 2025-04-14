Actor Aayush Shah files criminal case against MyFledge directors over loan fraud case

Mumbai: Actor and entrepreneur Aayush Shah, along with his sister Mausam Shah — founders of the Mumbai-based public relations firm Maars Communicates — has filed a criminal case against the directors of MyFledge Private Limited: Bishwajit Ghosh, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, and Shabab Husain (also known as Shabab Hashim), for allegedly defaulting on a loan of Rs 4.44 crore taken over a period of four to five years under false pretenses.

Bishwajit Ghosh and his wife, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, reportedly convinced the siblings to extend financial loans by claiming the funds would be used to expand MyFledge Private Limited — an aviation and vocational training company — while also promising lucrative returns.

The couple issued 32 cheques totaling Rs 4.44 crore; however, upon deposit, the cheques bounced.

Bishwajit and Piyalee have previously been accused in multiple financial fraud cases, including misleading students with false promises, non-payment to employees and technicians, forgery, and document tampering.

In his statement, actor Aayush Shah said, “We trusted them because they consistently presented documents showing financial growth, which we later discovered were forged. They obtained loans from us under the pretense of business expansion and knowingly issued cheques that were bound to bounce. We have initiated legal proceedings to ensure that Bishwajit Ghosh and Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh receive the maximum sentence for their fraudulent activities. Their entire operation is built on deception, and it is crucial that strict action is taken so they can no longer scam others under the guise of a fake company.”

Mausam Shah, in her statement, added, “It’s shocking how they manipulated us over the years. The entire setup was a calculated scam to extract money using fake credibility. Their history of exploiting employees, technicians, and students further proves their fraudulent intent. We urge authorities to take strict action.”

Legal proceedings against Bishwajit Ghosh, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, and Shabab Husain are currently underway, with further investigations into their financial dealings ongoing.