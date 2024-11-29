Actor Ajaz Khan's wife arrested in drugs case

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Fallon Guliwala (40), actor and Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan's wife, has been arrested by the Customs department in a drugs case, an official said on Friday.

Customs officials raided her residence in the western suburb of Jogeshwari on Thursday and seized 130 grams of marijuana, he said.

On October 8, the Customs had arrested a peon working at Ajaz Khan's office for allegedly ordering 100 grams of mephedrone from abroad through a courier service.

During the investigation, Guliwala's role came to light, the customs official said.

Further probe was underway, he said.

Khan himself had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021 in an alleged drug case and released on bail later. He contested the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections from Versova in Mumbai but lost, managing to get only 155 votes. PTI DC KRK