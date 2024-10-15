Actor arrested, released after alleged involvement in road accident

Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) Actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and later released on station bail in connection with a road accident in which a car he was allegedly traveling in collided with a bike and failed to stop, police said on Tuesday.

The Ernakulam Central Police said it had registered a case against the actor following the incident, which occurred last month.

The victim had sustained injuries after his bike was struck by the car.

While Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday, his arrest was recorded, and he was released on bail, a police officer said, without elaborating.