Actor Arundhati Nair's family flooded with calls after her accident; colleague appeals for restraint

Bengaluru (Karnataka), March 19 (PTI) Actor Arundhati Nair's family has been inundated with calls since she met with an accident four days ago, prompting her colleague Remyaa Joseph to appeal to the public for restraint, as they seek further information on the status of the hospitalised actor's health.

There were many accounts on social media about the accident that reportedly took place at Kovalam bypass in Thiruvananthapuram four days ago. Nair, who was travelling with her brother, allegedly suffered head injuries, it was informed via social media.

"Please stop calling the G-Pay number given in the fundraising page, asking for more details about actor Arundhati Nair who met with an accident four days ago in Trivandrum and is in a critical condition," said actor Remyaa Joseph in an Instagram reel.

On March 18, Nair’s sister Arathy Nair had confirmed via an Instagram post that her sister was indeed suffering from life-threatening injuries due to the accident.

Nair is "fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum", Arathy said in her post.

Later, Joseph’s reel was posted on Instagram with more details on Nair's condition.

“Her ribs are broken, there’s a fracture in her neck bone, her spleen is damaged and there are blood clots, too,” Joseph stated in the reel.

The actor also requested people not to keep calling Nair’s family asking for more information. “I had attached a link to a fundraising for Arundhati on my page but please don’t keep calling the G-Pay number asking for more information. The family is in no situation to explain the medical procedures to everyone. We are going through more than what people are thinking, so please understand,” said Joseph.

Incidentally, the fundraising page has been taken off the social media platform as of today. PTI JR ANE