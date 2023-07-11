Actor Bhasha Sumbli on her next film: A very different take on Kashmir as a subject

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Actor Bhasha Sumbli, known for movies "The Kashmir Files" and "Chhapaak", says her next feature film is once again set in Kashmir.

The actor said the movie is titled "Baramulla" and is backed by the production banner of filmmaker Aditya Dhar, known for 2019 hit "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"I have again done a film on Kashmir after 'The Kashmir Files', named 'Baramulla' in director Aditya Dhar's production. It is a very different take on Kashmir as a subject. It should be released around September or October," Sumbli told PTI.

The actor is also a theatre artist, who divides her time between native Jammu, Delhi and Mumbai. She has her own theatre troupe, directs her own plays and also performs in them. "Theatre is something I cannot live without. I have done four-five shows of a play which I directed. I am planning to direct some more plays with the National School of Drama (NSD)," Sumbli said.

The actor said the joy of performing in front of a live audience is "unmatched".

"But when you perform in front of the camera, you know that behind the screen of the camera there is an audience. So, there's not much difference. The difference is between the two worlds. There's a word called filmy and people from theatre don't possess that quality. They are real," she said.

In filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 movie "The Kashmir Files", which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, she played the role of Sharda Pandit.

The actor said the response from people about her performance was "overwhelming".

"'The Kashmir Files' gave me everything. The way people loved the character of Sharda Pandit was overwhelming for me," she said. PTI CORR RB BK BK