Actor couple Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders expecting second child

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and British actor Katy Louise Saunders are expecting their second child, the actor's agency confirmed.

Joong-ki, 38 and Saunders, 39, welcomed their son in June last year after getting married in the month of January.

"Actor Song Joong-ki is becoming a father of two," the South Korean media reported quoting his agency. Later, the statement was re-released through South Korea's Star News, which stated, “Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters.” The actor was previously married to South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo, with whom he starred in the drama series "Descendants of the Sun" (2016). The actors tied the knot in 2017 but called it off in 2019. Following which, he married Saunders.

Joong-ki, made his big screen debut with romantic drama "A Frozen Flower" in 2008 and went on to be a part of several high profile projects including "Vincenzo", "Arthdal Chronicles" and "The Innocent Man".

Saunders has starred in "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls", "Three Steps Over Heaven" and "Ho voglia di te". She made her debut with 2002's film "A Journey Called Love".