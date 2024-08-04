Dalljiet Kaur thanks police authorities amid reports of lodging FIR against former husband

Mumbai: Actor Dalljiet Kaur on Sunday penned a note on social media in which she thanked the police authorities for making her feel "comfortable" during the process of firing an FIR amid reports that she has taken legal action against her former husband Nikhil Patel.

The actor, known for TV shows such as "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?" and "Kaala Teeka", said the Indian Police empowers citizens who are on the "right side of the law".

In her Instagram post, Kaur mentioned the names of the staff of the Agripada police station and expressed gratitude for their "patience and empathy".

"I could not help but to pen down my experience of lodging FIR. Thank you so much Joint Commissioner Of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing... I couldn’t believe we were being served with water to calm me down and we instantly felt very safe to speak the truth.

"Sir made me and my father very comfortable as he could see I was shaken with whatever was happening. I am convinced now that when you are on the right side of the law and are on the side of truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I know now that women are safe in our country," she wrote, tagging Mumbai Police.

Kaur tied the knot with Kenya-based entrepreneur Patel last year after which she moved to the African country. She, however, returned to Mumbai with her son Jaydon after levelling allegations of infidelity against Patel.

The former couple announced their separation in May 2024.

Over the last few months, the actor shared several posts on Instagram hinting at Patel's extramarital affair, following which the Kenya-based businessman sent a legal notice to Kaur.

She was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2015. They share 10-year-old son Jaydon.