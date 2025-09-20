Actor Darasing Khurana to host Peace One Day broadcast from UK

London, Sep 20 (PTI) Actor and Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador Darasing Khurana is set to host the Peace One Day International Broadcast, streaming worldwide from London on Sunday to mark the UN International Day of Peace.

Founded by English filmmaker and peace campaigner Jeremy Gilley, the broadcast will feature prominent global voices across different fields including actor Jude Law, entrepreneur Richard Branson and media personality Laura Whitmore, among others.

Fellow actor-activist and Goodwill Ambassador UNEP, Dia Mirza as one of the speakers will join Khurana to represent India in the international event.

“Peace is often seen as a luxury, but to me it is the most basic right every human being deserves,” said Khurana, on the eve of the broadcast.

“I am very glad to be hosting this global broadcast alongside such renowned international personalities, and even prouder to carry India’s voice onto a platform that calls for unity and compassion,” he said.

The Peace One Day Broadcast is conceived as the greatest call for global peace, which will combine music, film and dialogue, and will be streamed live on PeaceOneDay.Org and across the organisation’s social media platforms on September 21 – which is commemorated annually as the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.

The broadcast hopes to deliver the “World’s Largest Global Call for Peace” by streaming live to millions across the globe.

“Our mission is clear – to raise awareness and manifest action on Peace Day. This is the day where more people think about peace than any other day of the year. It’s also the day we see the largest recorded reduction in violence globally. This live transmission is vital to that impact,” said Gilley.

Prominent voices from different corners of the planet will unite in an effort to inform, inspire and engage, raising awareness of Peace Day and driving real action towards a more peaceful world.

“The Peace Day 2025 Digital Broadcast is a timely and powerful rallying cry – connecting humanity in a shared mission for peace,” added the Peace One Day non-profit organisation. PTI AK RD