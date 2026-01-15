Actor Deepak Tijori accuses trio of cheating him of Rs 2.5 lakh; FIR registered

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging funds for his upcoming film, a police official said on Thursday.

Police said Tijori was seeking financial support for his new film. During this time, a friend introduced him to one of the accused, who claimed to be associated with a music company.

In February last year, Tijori was introduced to another person, who claimed to be a film producer and assured him she could help secure investors for the film. She demanded Rs 5 lakh to get the work done.

Tijori then paid Rs 2.5 lakh as the first instalment, the official said.

The accused persons promised to provide a “Letter of Interest” from a prominent content company within a week and even signed an “agreement” to that effect. However, they allegedly failed to deliver the promised document and subsequently began avoiding Tijori’s calls and messages.

Realising he had been duped, the actor filed a complaint against three persons at the Bangur Nagar police station last month, the official said.

All three accused will be summoned for investigation, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.