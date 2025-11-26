Actor Dharmendra's death was unbelievable, felt personal: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said Bollywood actor Dharmendra's death was unbelievable and felt very personal.

"Unbelievable that such beauty can die. Feels very personal almost as if a part of us died with him too. After all he was such a big part of our childhood for my sisters and me. My mom's heart-throb! Rest in peace Dharmendra ji," Mufti said in a post on X.

The legendary actor passed away at his home in Mumbai on Monday days ahead of his 90th birthday. PTI SSB NB NB