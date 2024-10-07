Actor Emraan Hashmi injured on sets of Telugu film 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene in a Telugu movie in Hyderabad on Monday evening, his PR team said.

The 45-year-old actor was shooting in Hyderabad for "Goodachari 2", the sequel of a 2018 Telugu action spy thriller which also features South star Adivi Sesh. During a sequence of the film, the "Tiger 3" actor sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw, said the PR team in Mumbai.

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages.

Hashmi made his acting debut with a leading role in Hindi film 'Footpath' (2003), a crime thriller, and went on to feature in dozens of movies in his two-decade-long career so far.

The actor carved out a space for himself in Bollywood with critically or commercially successful films like 'Murder', 'Zeher', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Gangster', 'Jannat', 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Murder 2', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Jannat 2', among others. PTI SSG RSY