Actor Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41

Kochi: Noted South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil said he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41.

Advertisment

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, behavior, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.

Speaking after dedicating Peace Valley Children's Village at nearby Kothamangalam on Sunday, the "Aavesham" actor said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalanghi Nights actor.

His statement comes as "Aavesham", upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, standout performances--particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu--dynamic action sequences, stunning cinematography, captivating musical score, and overall technical prowess.