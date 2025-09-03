Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das part of Busan International Film Festival's competition jury

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das is part of the seven member competition jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival with Korean filmmker Na Hong-Jin serving as the jury president, the festival announced on Wednesday.

BIFF has introduced the new competition section and the ‘Busan Award’ and the winners will be revealed at the closing ceremony.

Jury head Na Hong-Jin is one of the new age masters in South Korean cinema. He is best known for films such as "Chaser", "The Yellow Sea" and "The Wailing", which earned international acclaim. He recently backed the Thai-Korean co-production "The Medium". The director's upcoming film "Hope" will feature Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Das, a prominent name in Indian cinema for her roles in films such as "Earth", "Fire" and "Bawandar", turned director with his critically-acclaimed film "Firaaq" in 2008. The actor, who has been part of jury at several international film festivals including Cannes, is also known for her directorial ventures "Manto" and "Zwigato".

The jury also includes the internationally acclaimed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai. His popular films are "Reign Behind a Curtain", "Farewell China", "Center Stage", "Dragon Inn", "The Lover", "Cold War" and "The Shadow’s Edge" Jury member Marziyeh Meshkiny, the leading female director of the Iranian New Wave cinema, is a graduate of the Makhmalbaf Film School. She made her directorial debut with "The Day I Became a Woman". She has also directed "Stray Dogs" and "The Man Who Came with the Snow" Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada has directed "Columbus", "After Yang" and "Pachinko". His next film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025), starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, will be released in the United States on September 19 and in Korea in October.

Jury member Yulia Evina Bhara is an Indonesian producer who has expanded the scope of Southeast Asian cinema by backing projects such as "Solo, Solitude", "The Science of Fictions", "You and I", "Whether The Weather Is Fine", "Stone Turtle", "Don’t Cry, Butterfl" and "The Fox King" Han Hyo-joo is one of Korea’s leading actors now broadening her reach across on the global stage. She made her debut in 2005 with "Nonstop 5" and quickly gained recognition with "Spring Waltz" and "Brilliant Legacy" (2009). Her notable performances include "Dong Yi", "Cold Eyes", "Beauty Inside", "Love, Lies" and series "Moving".

The Festival Director of BIFF, Jung Hanseok stated: “Since this is a newly launched section, we sought to appoint jury members with discerning eyes, bold perspectives, and international influence. To broaden the scope of deliberation, the Busan International Film Festival has expanded the panel from five to seven members this year. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing which of the year’s most outstanding Asian films will be selected by these distinguished members, led by Jury President Na Hong-Jin.” The five categories of the Busan Award include Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, and Artistic Contribution. PTI BK BK BK