Actor Geeta Basra excited about comeback with Punjabi film 'Mehar'

London, Aug 12 (PTI) British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on Tuesday shared her excitement about a cinematic comeback with a Punjabi family drama "Mehar", which also marks the debut of fellow British Indian businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra.

After almost a decade away, 41-year-old Basra is making a return to the big screen with the film directed by acclaimed writer-director Rakesh Mehta.

The actor, known for performances in films such as "The Train" and "Dil Diya Hai", had stepped away from acting nine years ago to focus on family life after her marriage with cricketer-politician Harbhajan Singh. The couple have two children.

During that hiatus, Basra, who was born in Portsmouth on the south coast of England, took on a few television and modelling assignments.

“When ‘Mehar’ came to me, I just couldn’t say no. It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart,” Basra said in a statement this week.

“As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level – and ‘Mehar’ is exactly that. It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere,” she said.

The film, which is set for its worldwide release on September 5, is pitched as a blend of heartfelt family drama with soul-stirring music that offers an uplifting and universal message. Basra also hopes her comeback will inspire other working mothers balancing family responsibilities with their professional ambitions.

“I hope my journey shows that you can step away, focus on what matters most, and still return to your passions with even more purpose. If ‘Mehar’ inspires just one person to keep believing in their dreams, then I will feel my job is done,” she said.

“Women with that life experience can probably deliver the best and most authentic performances in challenging roles, especially family dramas. That is why this film was a natural fit for me. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of it and believe it will make a positive difference,” she added.

Set against the rustic backdrop of rural Punjab, ‘Mehar’ tells the story of Simmi played by Basra and Karamjit Singh, played by Kundra – the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The story revolves around an ordinary man battling to reclaim his dignity as a father, husband, and son after being beaten down by life’s circumstances. PTI AK BK BK BK