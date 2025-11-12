Actor Govinda discharged from hospital after health scare: 'I'm good, did excessive workout'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Bollywood actor Govinda was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital where he was rushed after he experienced disorientation and briefly lost consciousness.

The 61-year-old actor walked out of the CritiCare hospital and addressed the reporters waiting for him.

"I'm good. I did excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good... Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better," Govinda said.

Asked about the treatment, the actor said, "It is going on. Doctors have given me medicine." Govinda was rushed to the hospital by his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal, who said the actor was feeling disoriented and lost consciousness at his residence.

"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed him some medicine. But he still felt weakness. So we consulted the doctor again and on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him," Bindal told PTI.

In October last year, Govinda was rushed to CritiCare hospital after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee.

The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. PTI NM BK RB RB