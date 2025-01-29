Actor Jaimala elected KFCC president for 2025-26 term

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Saturday announced the results of its election 2025–26, with noted actor, producer and former legislator Jaimala being elected as president, defeating producer B M Harish.

Jaimala is a senior figure in the Kannada film industry, with a long career spanning acting, production and film-related public service. She had also served as the minister for woman and child development as well as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

According to the results declared by the chamber, Sunder Rajan M K won the post of vice president (producer). In the vice president (distributor) category, Manju K emerged victorious. Kishore Kumar M N was elected vice president (exhibitor), the chamber said.

For the post of honorary secretary (distributor), Ramesh Babu M R, also known as Likith, was elected, while Ashok K C was elected honorary secretary (exhibitor).

Jayasimha Musuri B K was elected the honorary treasurer.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said the newly elected office bearers will hold office for the 2025–26 term.