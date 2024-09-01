Actor Jayasurya breaks silence, refutes sexual harassment allegations; vows legal action

Thiruvananthapuram: Breaking his silence over the sexual harassment allegations against him, actor Jayasurya on Sunday refuted the accusations and said that they have "shattered" him, his family and everyone close to them.

The actor, who has been in the US with his family for the past one month, said he will face the allegations legally and his lawyers will take care of the proceedings in the cases against him till he returns.

"Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past one month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.

"Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally," Jayasurya said in a note put up on his Facebook page to thank all those who wished him on his birthday on August 31.

The first FIR against the actor was registered on August 28 under section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cantonment police station here on a complaint by a female actor who has appeared in a handful of movies.

She had levelled sexual abuse allegations against prominent actors M Mukesh, who is also an MLA, Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju, as well as small-time actor Idavela Babu, who held a prominent role in the actors' association, AMMA.

"In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable," the woman had alleged in her Facebook post.

The second case was lodged at Karamana police station here under sections 354 and 354 C (voyeurism) of the IPC on a complaint by another female actor who had alleged that Jayasurya molested her at a movie set near Thodupuzha during 2012-2013.

Reacting to the cases against him, Jayasurya, in his note, said, "False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself.

"A lie always travels faster than the truth, but I believe truth will prevail." He said that he will return to Kerala as soon as his work in America is over and meanwhile, all the legal proceedings to prove his innocence will continue.

"I have complete faith in our judicial system," he said and sarcastically thanked "those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one".

"Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned," he added.

Jayasurya is not the only one facing sexual harassment allegations in the wake of the Justice K Hema Committee report that was made public on August 19.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the cmmittee report.

Besides Jayasurya, the film personalities who are accused in cases of sexual assault or harassment include actors Sidhique, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and director Ranjith.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.