Actor Kate McKinnon to feature in 'Percy Jackson' season three

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (PTI) “Saturday Night Live” alum Kate McKinnon is set to join the third season of Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" as the Greek goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, McKinnon will have a recurring guest role in the hit fantasy series, based on American author Rick Riordan books of the same.

As per the official character description, Aphrodite “can alter her appearance depending on the beholder” and “must be sure that Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest.” The show follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), the son of Poseidon, and his friends Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

The upcoming season will adapt the third book in the series, "The Titan’s Curse".

Riordan co-created the series with Jonathan E Steinberg, who serves as showrunner alongside Dan Shotz.

McKinnon, known for her comedic turns on "SNL", has starred in films such as "Bombshell", "Yesterday", 2016's "Ghostbusters" reboot and Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie".

The actor will next be seen in Andrew Stanton's upcoming Hulu sci-fi film "In the Blink of an Eye".