Malaika Arora's stepfather dies, police conduct postmortem, CCTV under examination

Mumbai: Actor-model Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Mehta allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area at around 9 am, he said.

A team of Bandra police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Police conducted 'panchnama' (inspection) of the spot and have started collecting evidence, he said.

They also video recorded the building premises, where the body was recovered, as part of the procedure, the official said.

The police also examined CCTV footage of the building premises to ascertain details of the incident, he said.

The postmortem process was underway at a hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's stepfather passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." "We will be sending you the police panchnama when we receive it. That will be the accurate information for this unfortunate incident," the source said.

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora Ladak did not respond to queries on the incident.

After getting information about the incident, Malaika Arora's former husband Arbaaz Khan, who is also an actor and producer, visited the building.

Arbaaz Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, her former boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor and producer Ritesh Sidhwani arrived at the residence of Malaika's mother.

Arbaaz Khan's stepmother Helen, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, Sohail Khan's former wife Seema Sajdeh, and actors Kim Sharma and Shibani Dandekar were also present there.