Actor Mickey Rourke launches GoFundMe to avoid eviction from LA home

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke has launched a GoFundMe page to avoid eviction from his home.

According to People magazine, the actor has been served a notice to pay around USD 60,000 in back rent or vacate the house.

The actor's GoFundMe page, titled "Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home" has raised USD 19,819 so far with a goal of USD 100,000.

The 73-year-old actor, known for movie roles such as "Diner", "9½ Weeks" and "Rumble Fish", wrote in the blurb that after he left acting for boxing, he was left with "lasting physical and emotional scars" and abandoned by “the industry that once celebrated him.” “Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.” Rourke is also known for "Angel Heart", "Barfly", "Sin City” and “The Wrestler”, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. PTI BK BK BK