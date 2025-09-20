Actor Mohanlal thanks PM Modi after Dadasaheb Phalke Award; politicians, celebrities, pour in wishes

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Centre for conferring him with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, saying the honour belongs not only to him but to everyone who has accompanied him on his cinematic journey.

"Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart," Mohanlal wrote on social media.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that the actor, director, and producer will be honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema, following the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

Mohanlal, 65, will receive the award during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

Politicians, fans and film personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Mohanlal "as a leading light of Malayalam cinema who epitomises excellence and versatility," as he congratulated him on winning the award.

"May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," Modi said on 'X', adding that he has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring, the prime minister said.

Mohanlal responded to Modi's wishes on 'X', saying he is "deeply humbled and profoundly honoured" to receive the award.

"My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings; they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the recognition as "truly deserving" and said it brings pride to every Malayali and the nation.

"Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole," Vijayan said on 'X'.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, in a statement, called Mohanlal the "pride of Malayalam," adding, "He is an actor who has amazed Malayalis and the world for more than four and a half decades with his natural and unique acting style." Actor Mammootty praised his longtime colleague and friend on Facebook, saying, "More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown." Actress Manju Warrier shared a photo of Mohanlal on social media, writing, "Thank you for inspiring generations! Our very own." Actress Urvashi and directors Fasil and Kamal also congratulated the actor.

"I am so happy and excited to hear this news. He is an actor who really deserves it. It is a recognition for Malayalam cinema," Urvashi told a TV channel.

While receiving accolades from across the country, Mohanlal told a TV channel, "I just came to know about it... I don't know what to say. I am so happy. First, I thank the Government of India and the jury for selecting me for the honour." "It's a great honour. It's a recognition for Malayalam cinema. I share this honour with everyone who loves me," he added.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema.

The ministry said his "remarkable cinematic journey, unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."