Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 64; fans, colleagues extend hearty wishes

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 64 on Tuesday, with fans and movie colleagues flooding social media with heartfelt greetings for their favorite actor.

Diehard fans shared pictures of the "Drishyam" actor on their social media accounts, adding touching captions to wish their beloved "Lalettan".

Superstar Mammootty is one of his industry colleagues who first extended birthday greetings to Mohanlal.

"Happy Birthday, Dear Lal," Mammootty said in a Facebook post. He also shared a photo of him giving a kiss to Lal on his cheek during a function.

"Lead man for forty years among a very critical and discerning audience. 400 films? Some might exclaim in disbelief. I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beat Mr. Prem Nazir's record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best of health to you, Mr.@Mohanlal, to break many more records," Kamal Hassan posted on his X handle.

"Aadujeevitham" actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted photos of the legendary actor on all his social media handles with the caption "Happy Birthday Laletta".

Sukumaran, who is currently working with Mohanlal on his directorial venture "L2: Empuraan," also shared a picture of him from the upcoming movie.

"To the legend who has been a reason for loving the world of cinema. Happy birthday Laletta," actor Kunchacko Boban said in a FB post.

Actors Manju Warrier, Shobhana, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas were among the numerous film personalities who extended birthday greetings to Mohanlal.

Born on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal had an illustrious movie career spanning over four decades with more than 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, besides Malayalam.

A recipient of five national awards and a handful of state awards, Mohanlal has also been conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the union government in 2019.

According to film sources, the actor would have a low-key birthday celebration with his family members.