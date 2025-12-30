Actor Mohanlal's mother dies

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) Actor Mohanlal’s mother, Shanthakumari Amma, passed away at his residence here on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said.

She was 90.

Mohanlal's mother had been undergoing treatment for several years for various health issues.

The actor was reportedly not at home when she passed away.

His close friends, including superstar Mammootty, and several industry colleagues later visited his residence to pay their tributes.

Mohanlal’s father, Viswanathan Nair, a senior government official, had passed away several years ago.

The Malayalam superstar has often credited his parents and their influence for his success in the film industry.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamser were among those who condoled her demise. PTI LGK SSK