Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ to release on December 5

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to return to the big screen with “Akhanda 2: Thaandavam”, which will release in theatres across the country on December 5, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film marks his fourth collaboration with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, following hits like “Simha” (2010), “Legend” (2014), and “Akhanda” (2021).

The first installment saw Balakrishna in dual roles as Murali Krishna, a principled farmer fighting factionalism and illegal uranium mining in Anantapur, and his twin brother Akhanda, a fierce Aghora devoted to Lord Shiva, who emerges as a divine force to confront evil.

The sequel is expected to continue this blend of spirituality, action, and larger-than-life heroism, according to a press release.

It is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

The makers also released a poster of the film, featuring Balakrishna in a fierce, spiritually charged avatar, wielding a massive trident, dressed in saffron and brown robes.

The film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshali Malhotra in key roles.

S Thaman has composed the music and background score, while cinematography is handled by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae. Tammiraju is the editor, with AS Prakash serving as art director and Ram-Lakshman choreographing the action sequences.