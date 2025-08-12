Actor Noah Centineo to lead 'Rambo' prequel movie

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Noah Centineo, the star of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" and series "The Recruit", will portray Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone's classic action character of John Rambo in an upcoming prequel movie.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Jalmari Helander, the director of films such as "Sisu" and "Big Game", will helm the project. The screenplay will be penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

The movie, titled "John Rambo", hails from production banner Millennium Media.

While the film's plot is not revealed, the origin story of young Rambo will be set during the Vietnam War. It is expected to commence production in Thailand in 2026.

One of the most iconic action heroes in American cinema history, the character was created by David Morell in his novel "First Blood".

On the big screen, Stallone played the role for the time in 1982's "First Blood", followed by "Rambo: First Blood Part II" (1985), "Rambo III" (1988), "Rambo" (2008), and "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019).

"John Rambo" will be produced by Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends’ Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

Centineo was most recently seen in Alex Garland's war drama "Warfare" and the comedy-drama "Our Hero, Balthazar". PTI SMR RB RB