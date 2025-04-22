Actor Park Bo-gum's Korean drama 'Good Boy' to premiere on Prime Video

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) After receiving global acclaim for his role in "When Life Gives You Tangerines", South Korean star Park Bo-gum is set to play a former athlete-turned-police officer in Prime Video series "Good Boy".

The action-crime drama, which also features "Love Alarm" fame Kim So-hyun, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" and "Bloodhounds" star Lee Sang-yi, "Squid Game" actor Heo Sung-tae and "Player" star Tae Won-seok, will premiere on the streaming service on May 31.

The story revolves around former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world full of criminals. Yun Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun), Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi), Ko Man-sik (Heo Sung-tae) and Shin Jae-hong (Tae Won-seok) form a rag-tag team who seek to take down the forces behind a large crime group.

Park Bo-gum was praised for his portrayal of Yang Gwan-sik, a silent but lovable character who supports On Ae-sun, his girlfriend and later wife, through thick and thin in the Jeju Island-set Netflix drama.

The actor is popular star in Korea and internationally for his portrayal of Choi Taek, the introvert but talented Go player in popular series "Reply 1988". He has also featured in dramas such as "Love in The Moonlight", "Encounter" and "Record of Youth". "Good Boy" is directed by Sim Na-yeon, who is known for hit series "Beyond Evil" and "The Good Bad Mother". It is written by Lee Dae-il, who wrote "Life on Mars" and "Bring It On, Ghost".

The series will have weekly episodes on Saturday and Sunday after its launch on May 31. PTI BK BK BK