Actor Pravina Deshpande dies

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Pravina Deshpande, known for playing supporting characters in films such as “Ready”, “Gabbar is Back” and “D Day”, has died.

The actor's family shared the news in a post on her Instagram page, saying that Despande breathed her last on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026,” the note read.

According to media reports, Deshpande died after a prolonged battle with blood cancer at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Desphande worked extensively in Marathi theatre, shows and films. She gained wider recognition for her work in Hindi cinema.

Some of her popular shows and films were “Pariniti”, “Avagat”, “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, “Ek Villian”, “Parmanu” The story of Pokhran”, among others.

She was last seen in the Netflix series, “Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web”.

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), a trade union body of actors, wrote on X, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008).” Deshpande’s colleagues from the film industry also took to social media to express grief.

“Beautiful person. She’d met me in 2017 to audition for our film. It was a very pleasant experience," filmmaker Aditya Kriplani said on X.

Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj said, “May her soul rest in peace.” Her last rites were held on Tuesday afternoon at the Hindu crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, in suburban Andheri. PTI KKP RB RB