Actor Riteish Deshmukh casts vote in Latur; urges youth to exercise franchise

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday appealed to the youth to come out in large numbers to cast their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

Deshmukh cast his vote in Babhalgaon in Latur district.

His brothers, Amit and Dhiraj are contesting the Maharashtra assembly polls from Latur City and Latur Rural constituencies, respectively, as candidates of the Congress party. They are sitting MLAs from these constituencies.

After voting, Riteish said, "It is a very important day today as we are voting. The youth should come out and vote in large numbers and make their candidates win." Till 11 am, Latur City constituency recorded 21.32 per cent voting, followed by Latur Rural 20.78 per cent, Nilanga 18.23 per cent, Udgir 17.97 per cent, Ausa 17.36 per cent and Ahmadpur 15.09 per cent.