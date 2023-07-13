Actor Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal's son in pan-India movie 'Vrushabha'

Mumbai: Telugu actor Roshann Meka will feature alongside superstar Mohanlal in pan-India film “Vrushabha”, the makers said Thursday.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the multilingual project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore.

Meka, known for starring in Telugu movies "Nirmala Convent" and "Pelli SandaD", will play the son of Mohanlal's character, a press release stated.

"Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live upto the Nanda sir’s vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film," the actor said in a statement.

Kishore said, "When I met Roshan, I knew I had found my actor to play Mohanlal's son. I have seen his earlier work and I am very impressed with his acting skills. Roshan will be a great asset to the film."

"Vrushabha" will start production later this month. The movie will hit the screens in 2024 in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The project is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder of First Step Movies, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and Varun Mathur of Connekkt Media.