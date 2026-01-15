Actor Ryan Hurst to headline Prime Video's 'God of War' series

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Ryan Hurst has been cast as Kratos in "God of War", the live-action adaptation of PlayStation’s blockbuster video game franchise.

The mythology-themed action-adventure series, being developed by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video, has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver and casting currently in progress, a press release said.

Hurst, best known for playing Opie Winston in the popular drama series "Sons of Anarchy", is familiar with the franchise, having voiced Thor in the video game "God of War Ragnarok", a performance that earned him a BAFTA Award nomination.

Kratos, the central figure of the franchise, is a Spartan by birth and a god by nature. Raised in a brutal martial culture, he rose to command armies before making a fateful bargain with Ares, the Greek god of war, sacrificing his soul in exchange for victory in battle.

Over the course of 10 games, Kratos has vanquished mortals, monsters and gods, becoming one of pop culture’s most recognisable video game characters, known for his stoic demeanour, unmatched combat skills and tragic past.

The live-action series will closely follow the narrative arc of the franchise’s most recent games, focusing on Kratos’ relationship with his 10-year-old son Atreus.

"God of War" will follow Kratos and Atreus as they set out on a perilous journey to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Along the way, Kratos attempts to teach his son how to be a better god, while Atreus pushes his father to rediscover his humanity.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye has been roped in to helm the first two episodes.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Veteran showrunner Ronald D. Moore serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. The executive producing team also includes Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee and Brad Van Arragon.

Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia and Ben McGinnis are on board as co-executive producers. PTI RB RB