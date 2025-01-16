Advertisment
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after being injured in knife attack by 'mystery' intruder

Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a 'mystery' intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Khan was hospitalised following the incident which took place around midnight at the actor's house in Bandra area, they said.

As per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, an official said.

Khan was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

