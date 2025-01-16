Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital, stabbed close to spine also

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital here and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, they said.

Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

Advertisment

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement.

Advertisment

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

Advertisment

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

Advertisment

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

He will be seen next in "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", a heist drama.

Advertisment

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said the police will not spare the guilty.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the attack on Saif Ali Khan was a cause for concern because if such high-profile people with security can be attacked in their homes, then what would happen to common citizens.

The fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years, he said.

Advertisment

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the incident was worrisome.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Maharashtra government over the "failure" of law and order.

"If celebrity homes are attacked and they need to put bullet-proof windows, what will be condition of ordinary citizens," he said, claiming such incidents will impact investments in the state.