Saif Ali Khan is out of danger now, knife removed from spine: Doctors

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in `Satguru Sharan' building.

The intruder fled from the spot.

Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said Khan had sustained major injury to his "thoracic spine." "Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid....Khan is completely stable now. He is in a recovery mode and is completely out of danger. We will shift him out of ICU tomorrow morning," Dr Dange added.

The actor's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary" though police were yet to comment on it.

No person has been arrested so far, a senior police official said.

Earlier in the day, Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine," he said, adding the actor was operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon was involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team earlier said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

He will be seen next in "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", a heist drama.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said the police will not spare the guilty.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the attack on Saif Ali Khan was a cause for concern because if such high-profile people with security can be attacked in their homes, then what would happen to common citizens.

The fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years, he said.

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the incident was worrisome.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Maharashtra government over the "failure" of law and order.

"If celebrity homes are attacked and they need to put bullet-proof windows, what will be condition of ordinary citizens," he said, claiming such incidents will impact investments in the state.