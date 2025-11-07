Mumbai: Actor Saiyami Kher, an avid cricket fan, believes that the inspiring journey of Indian women cricketers and their recent World Cup victory deserves a cinematic portrayal.

India clinched their first-ever global title in women’s cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 50-over World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, a landmark moment for the sport in a cricket-loving nation.

Saiyami, who played a cricketer in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer, said a film won't be able to do justice to the stories of the players who made the historic triumph possible.

“I feel more than a movie I'd like to see like a proper detailed series, documentaries, docu-series on it more than just a film because there are so many stories that it won't do justice to do it in just like a two-hour film.

"So, this is something that Ravi Chandran Ashwin, the cricketer, spoke about... and I completely agree with him that there are way too many stories that should be told, and a series would be a better option,” Kher told PTI in an interview.

The 33-year-old actor said she rescheduled her travel plans to make sure she could be at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to witness the World Cup final.

She said she came back from a family trip from Italy and completed her work commitments on the film “Haiwaan”, in which she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, before heading to the stadium for the match.

“It is the World Cup final and there is absolutely no way I was going to miss it. I was not going to be in the city but I had to re-plan my travel because there is nothing in the world I would miss it for. I was there in 2011 when the men played, so why should it be any different for the women's World Cup," she added.

Kher said she was “overwhelmed” to see a “jam-packed stadium” supporting the women in blue, which turned out to be a nail-biting match.

“I was very happy to see an absolutely jam-packed stadium with full-grown men, women and sold-out signs outside the stadium. We've seen how far women's cricket in India has come, like where they used to pay spectators to come and watch, give free tickets to now, how it is all sold out. It was extremely overwhelming and this historic day is going to turn a new chapter in sport and women,” she said.

The actor said she is thrilled that “Ghoomer” is re-releasing in theatres at an opportune time and added that it’s their way of paying tribute to the women cricketer’s recent victory.

The film tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

“I couldn't have asked for a better timing, you never know when things are going to pan out. For R Balki (director) sir as well, it's more a celebration and a tribute to what the girls have done.

"We wanted to make a film, celebrate women in cricket, celebrate para-athletes, which we did two years ago. Unfortunately, there were so many films at that point, we didn't get too many screens. So, this release is just a celebration and tribute to what the girls have achieved.” “Ghoomer”, which also features Shabana Azmi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das, was released in theatres on August 12, 2023, and received positive reviews from critics.