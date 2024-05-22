Advertisment
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad's, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. KKR won the match by 8 wickets to enter the finals

Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad's, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. KKR won the match by 8 wickets to enter the finals

Ahmedabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, police said.

Advertisment

He was admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital, they said.

Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Shah Rukh Khan ahmedabad
Advertisment
Subscribe