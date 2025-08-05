Actor Shanawas, son of legendary Prem Nazir, dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI) Noted Malayalam film and TV actor Shanawas died at a private hospital here following some prolonged health issues late Monday night, family sources said. He was 71.

Son of evergreen actor Prem Nazir, Shanawas had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time, and he was shifted to the hospital after his condition turned worse, they said.

After beginning his acting career through Balachandra Menon-directed "Premageethangal", he acted in over 50 films in Malayalam and appeared in some television serials.

Mazhanilavu", "Neelagiri", "Manithali", "Gaanam", "Aazhi" "Human" and so on were among his notable movies.

After a break, Shanawas came back to the tinsel town through Mohanlal-starrer "China Town".

He was last seen in Prithviraj's 2022 blockbuster movie "Janaganamana".

People from various walks of life, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, condoled his death. PTI LGK ADB