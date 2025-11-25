Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth appears before Mumbai police in drug seizure case

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor on Tuesday appeared before the Mumbai police to record his statement in connection with the drug seizure case, officials said.

Siddhanth, son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit, where the investigating officer is recording his statement, they said.

Apart from Siddhanth, the ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, on November 26.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) summoned the two Bollywood celebrities as their names cropped up in the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month.

He was initially arrested in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC.

He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official said. PTI DC ARU