Actor Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from hospital days after he suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty, his wife Deepti Talpade said on Wednesday.

Talpade, who made his debut in a leading role with 2005's "Iqbal", had reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on December 14. He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

In a post on Instagram, Deepti said Talpade had returned home "safe and sound".

"Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," she wrote alongside a series of her photos with Talpade.

Deepti also expressed gratitude to "friends, family and our film industry" for their love and concern.

"Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all, I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong," she added in the post. Talpade, who has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, is best known for his performance in films such as "Dor", "Om Shanti Om" and the "Golmaal" franchise. He will next be seen in "Welcome to the Jungle", the third part in the "Welcome" film series.