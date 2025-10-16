Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, director Pan Nalin join jury for 6th All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar and acclaimed filmmaker Pan Nalin have joined the jury panel of the sixth edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), the organisers have announced.

Touted as India’s largest environmental film festival, the movie gala is scheduled to run this year from December 4 to 14, 2025.

The 11-day festival will open in Mumbai and showcase a diverse lineup of feature films, documentaries, short films, and student films from India and around the world, focusing on themes of environment, sustainability, preservation, and climate change.

The 2025 edition will introduce Alt EFF Watch Parties, a new initiative aimed at empowering individuals, communities, and organisations to host screenings at home or local venues.

“Films have the power to move people and mobilise change. With our decentralised model and new watch party initiative, we are taking that mission further - directly to the people who can drive impact in their communities," said ALT EFF founder and festival director Kunal Khanna.

Programming director Anaka Kaundaniya added that the 2025 selection reflects evolving conversations around climate and sustainability, combining global and grassroots narratives.

Pilgaonkar, known for starring in shows such as "Mirzapur" and "Broken News", has joined the jury for the first time.

“Being part of Alt EFF this year feels deeply meaningful to me. As artists, we often talk about the power of cinema to bring people together, but what I love about Alt EFF is how it channels that power towards awareness, empathy, and real-world action.

"The environment isn’t a distant or abstract issue; it’s a lived reality that shapes every aspect of our existence...I’m looking forward to discovering films that don’t just move us emotionally, but also motivate us to rethink our everyday choices and to act with more compassion for all living things," she said.

Pan Nalin, the director of "The Last Film Show", which was India's official entry for Oscars 2023, said, "Alt EFF is not just a festival; it is a movement that reawakens our sense of interconnectedness with the planet. I am excited to witness stories that challenge us to rethink the way we live, consume, and coexist."