Actor Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Actor Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, claiming that several social media pages and websites were using his photographs to promote their business without any authorisation.

The actor, in an interim application, sought the court to order all such websites to immediately remove his photographs and restrain them from using the same in future.

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor on Friday briefly heard Shetty's counsel Birendra Saraf and reserved its order on the plea.

Saraf pointed out that fake images of Shetty and his grandchild were on some websites.

The plea claimed that the actor's photos were being used commercially without any authorisation.

Saraf submitted that the website of a real estate agency and a gambling site have displayed the actor's photo even though he is not associated with them.

The actor, in the plea, claimed that he had a right over his personality and photos, and passing them off without authority was damaging his reputation.