Actor Tara Sutaria dazzles in ivory gold corset gown at India Couture Week 2025

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Actor Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for designer Isha Jajodia as she presented her collection "Whispers of Love to Myself" at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week here.

Jajodia's showcase for her label Roseroom explored girlish charm in a delicate and unique way on the second day of the fashion gala at Taj Palace hotel on Thursday evening.

Sutaria, known for movies such as "Student of the Year 2", "Marjaavaan" and "Ek Villain Returns", walked the ramp on the beats of the popular jazz track "L-O-V-E" by American singer Nat King Cole.

The showstopper caused the audience to erupt in applause as she appeared in a breathtaking ivory gold corset gown.

The overarching theme of love remained prominent as the actor twirled in her puffy lace skirt for the audience and blew kisses to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

Pahariya, who made his acting debut earlier this year with "Sky Force", and Sutaria have not confirmed their relationship, but their moment at the fashion gala quickly went viral on social media.

Sutaria's corset was heavily fitted with gold accents, and her contrasting white lace skirt featured an embellished bodice. Her outfit was paired with a simple necklace.

The show featured models who donned structurally sound corsets and intricately detailed designs.

Embracing femininity, the colour palette was delicate, featuring colours like dusty pink, baby blue and white. The designer also contrasted these delicate colours with bolder hues like blood red and forest green while incorporating sparkly embroidery and lots of gold as the show progressed.

The Indian Couture Week (ICW) will conclude on July 30.