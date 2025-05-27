Actor Unni Mukundan booked for allegedly assaulting manager

Kochi: Noted Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked for allegedly assaulting his professional manager, police said here on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Mukundan's professional manager, Vipin Kumar, alleged that the actor slapped him in the face for recording a review of a film featuring another actor.

The incident occurred in the basement parking area of an apartment complex in Kakkanad on Monday, they said.

Kumar also alleged that Mukundan used abusive language and threatened to kill him, police said.

The Marco actor has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4), and 324(5) (both dealing with mischief) police said.

They added that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Mukundan has not immediately responded to the allegations.