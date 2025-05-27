Actor Unni Mukundan booked for assault, denies allegations

Kochi: Noted Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked for allegedly assaulting a man who claims to be his professional manager, police said here on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Vipin Kumar alleged that the actor slapped him in the face for recording a review of a film featuring another actor.

Meanwhile, Mukundan has denied the allegations against him.

The incident allegedly occurred in the basement parking area of an apartment complex in Kakkanad on Monday, police said.

Kumar also alleged that Mukundan used abusive language and threatened to kill him, police added.

The Marco actor has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4), and 324(5) (both dealing with mischief), police said.

They added that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the actor publicly denied all allegations made by Kumar, saying that Kumar was never officially appointed as his personal manager.

"There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCtv scanning. Please verify the same before arriving at any conclusion," Mukundan said in a Facebook post.

He said every word spoken by Kumar was "an absolute lie." "He was never assigned as my Personal Manager ever, on record." "I deny all allegations. I'm just an easy target, He is threatening and harassing me for some undue gain and benefits," the actor said.

The Malikappuram actor also alleged that he strongly believes some people, who are unhappy with his personal and professional life, are helping Kumar to ruin his career.

"I have built this career through sheer hardwork and perseverance. I believe in truth, though I may be subjected to all sort of victimisation and harassment," Mukundan said in the post.