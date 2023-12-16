Advertisment
Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj files complaint against family members for assault

15 Dec 2023 Updated On 16 Dec 2023
Vaishnavi Dhanraj

Thane: Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj on Friday accused her close family members of abusing and assaulting her.

Dhanraj, who has acted in the TV show C.I.D. among others, also posted a video on social media, showing her injuries.

After she lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district, police registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said.

In a non-cognisable case, police can not initiate investigation or make an arrest unless there is a court order to that effect.

