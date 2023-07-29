Actor Varun Tej's next film titled 'Matka'

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) South actor Varun Tej's next film has been titled "Matka", the makers announced Saturday.

The pan-India movie, helmed by Karuna Kumar of "Palasa" fame, also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi.

Set in Vizag, the story takes place between 1958-1982 and is based on a true incident.

Tej, best known for films such as “Kanche” and “Fidaa”, will be sporting four different looks in "Matka".

Well-known music composer GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music for the movie, with Priyaseth as the cinematographer and Karthika Srinivas R as the editor.

"Matka" will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. It will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala of Vyra Entertainments. PTI KKP SHD SHD