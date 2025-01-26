Actor Vijay's next film to be 'Jana Nayagan'

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) 'Jana Nayagan,' (People's hero, also meaning democrat) is the title of top actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay's next film, and the star himself unveiled the poster on Sunday, disclosing the name on social media.

Vijay, who formed his party last year and held a mega conference at Vikravandi, revealed the film's title in the form of a poster in which he was prominently featured as taking a selfie with a sea of humanity.

The film is a H Vinoth directorial, a noted film maker, and the music is by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander and KVN Productions is producing the film. The film had been tentatively named #Thalapathy69 at the time of the movie's announcement and this would be the 50-year old actor's 69th film.

According to Vijay's supporters, Jana Nayagan is set to be 'Vijay's last film' and later, he would fully concentrate in public life. PTI VGN SA