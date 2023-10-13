Actor Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' adds Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has joined the cast of actor Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film "Kannappa".

Production banner AVA Entertainment shared the news in a post on microblogging site X on Thursday evening.

"It is a Great Honour for us to have @NimmaShivanna Sir joining the #Kannappa Movie. Another comeback where the wise awakens... He is everything & everything.

Stay tuned for more updates!💯#ATrueIndianEpicTale https://t.co/20eK8b0tms — AVA Entertainment (@avaentofficial) October 12, 2023

He is the universe," the studio posted.

Manchu, known for Telugu titles like "Ginna", "Voter" and "Dhee", is headlining the film which will be directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Manchu had earlier announced on X that actors Prabhas and Mohanlal will also feature in "Kannappa".

The film is being produced by Manchu Mohan Babu, Vishnu’s father, under the banner of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.