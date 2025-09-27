Actors Bhagyashree, Vaani Kapoor attend Globoil India 2025

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Actors Bhagyashree and Vaani Kapoor were among the notable attendees at the closing ceremony of Globoil India 2025.

The evening featured live music performances by Farid Ahmed and Babbar Mudasar, along with an International Dance and Fashion Show, providing a finale to three days of technical sessions and trade discussions, a press release said.

The 28th Globoil India Summit, organised by Tefla and held from September 24-26, drew over 2,000 delegates from more than 60 countries to discuss market outlooks, policy developments, and sustainability across the edible oil value chain.

Speakers at the summit include YB Datuk Seri Johari Bin Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Malaysia; Dr John Baffes, Senior Economist, World Bank; Mahesh Patel, Chairman & CEO, ETG Group; Jeremy Goon, CEO – FFM Group & CSO – Wilmar International; Sarthak Ahuja, Director, Niam Ventures; and other industry leaders. Globoil, held under the patronage of The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, is a premier international conference and exhibition on vegetable oil, feed and feed ingredients, oilseeds, and oleochemicals. PTI ATR ATR RB RB